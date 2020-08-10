Black Eyed Peas’ new music video Action is dedicated to Indian cinema

Black Eyed Peas’ “Action” music video is funny and entertaining. (Photo: Black Eyed Peas/YouTube) Black Eyed Peas’ “Action” music video is funny and entertaining. (Photo: Black Eyed Peas/YouTube)

Black Eyed Peas’ new music video, for their song “Action”, is dedicated to over-the-top action scenes in Indian movies. The lead member of the band, William Adams, better known as will.i.am, shared the music video on Twitter.

He wrote, “Check out our video for #ACTION inspired by #BOLLYWOOD…ive always loved music from india…#Elephunk and #MonkeyBusiness were inspired by Indian Culture…thank you india for your vibrancy and contribution to the world…”

Music Maestro AR Rahman approved of the music video and quote-tweeted will.i.am’s tweet, “The borders are blurring through art! #tamilcinema @directorshankar #rajnikant #india.”

The music video is incredibly funny and entertaining. It features scenes from films like Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, Vishal’s Aambala, Ajay Devgn’s Singham, among others. The action scenes are identical to the original, except for the faces of the actors, upon which Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo have superimposed their own faces through deep fake technology.

Scenes from the Swedish movie Kopps and Maryada Ramanna also appear in Action’s music video.

In the description of the music video, Black Eyed Peas shares that they have been “inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career.” They add that artistes like Asha Bhosle and AR Rahman have been influential in their songs “on more than one occasion.”

