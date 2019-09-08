Billie Eilish’s “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” addresses climate emergency

Billie Eilish recently released a music video for her song “All the good girls go to hell”. The dark video is a commentary on climate change and comes ahead of the United Nations’ Global Action Summit.

Eilish’s music and videos have a tendency to deal with things that are unsettling and borderline creepy. With her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, she established herself as a master of mixing pop music with heavy themes. No matter how upbeat the music may be, Eilish’s lyrics offset the levity and deal with themes like death, religion, and climate change.

The video for “All the good girls go to hell” sees Eilish sprout white, feathery wings before falling from the sky. She lands in a pool of oil and struggles to walk down the street as everything around her burns.

Eilish’s video comes with a note about the need for action on climate change while showing support to activist Greta Thunberg’s climate strikes.

“Right now there are millions of people all over the world begging our leaders to pay attention. our earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, icecaps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning. on september 23rd, the UN will host the 2019 Climate Action Summit to discuss how to tackle these issues. the clock is ticking. on friday september 20th and friday september 27th you can make your voice be heard. take it to the streets. #climatestrike,” the note read.