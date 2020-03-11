Billie Eilish responds to body shaming by stripping at her Miami concert

Billie Eilish is mostly known for her signature oversized T-shirts and baggy pants. (Photo: Reuters) Billie Eilish is mostly known for her signature oversized T-shirts and baggy pants. (Photo: Reuters)

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has addressed online body shaming by stripping during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Monday. The five-time Grammy winner made the bold statement with a monologue, as a video also played out on the big screen where she was seen removing her top and getting into a pool of black water.

Eilish, mostly known for her signature oversized T-shirts and baggy pants, countered the trolling she faces for not “showing off her body” and the pressures women face in the music industry.

The act was captured by several fans who shared clips on social media. In the video, the 18-year-old musician can be seen saying, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?” only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

She added, “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always. And nothing I do goes unseen.”

Known for tracks like “When the Party’s Over” and “Bad Guy” among more, Billie Eilish is the youngest artiste to write and record a Bond theme song at 18. Her track “No Time To Die” releases on April 8.

