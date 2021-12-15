Billie Eilish got exposed to pornography at 11: ‘I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to’

Singer Billie Eilish has revealed she first got exposed to pornography at the age of 11, which gave her “nightmares.” Billie, while speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, added that today she feels “devastated” due to the exposure. She also criticised the way a woman’s body and sexual experiences get depicted in porn.

“I didn’t understand why that was a bad thing. I thought it was how you learned how to have sex,” she said. “I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad,” she added.

Billie revealed she didn’t say “no to things that were not good” when she started having sex. She said, “I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.” The American singer-songwriter reiterated that according to her, porn today “is a disgrace” and categorised the content she watched while growing up as “violent” and “abusive”.

Also read | Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish has been vocal about how she felt “unhappy” with her body.