After Billie Eilish’s ‘F*** ICE’ comment goes viral, brother Finneas calls out ‘white old men’ who are ‘in the Epstein files’
At the 68th Grammy Awards, many celebrities, including Billie Eilish, called out the Donald Trump administration and ICE for their recent actions in US.
The 68th Grammy Awards was certainly an event to remember, and one of the key highlights was the musicians and artistes who spoke up against the Immigration Department of the US. ICE has been in the news for their actions against immigrants in the country, and many artistes pointed that out during the event. Singer Billie Eilish was one of them, and now her brother and producer, Finneas, has spoken up about the whole incident.
The “For Crying Out Loud” star took to Instagram Threads to defend his sister and wrote, “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.” This is likely to cause further drama as artistes across Hollywood are making sure that their voices are heard. For example, Mark Ruffalo, who spoke against ICE during the Golden Globes, can be seen wearing the ‘ICE OUT’ pin during his recent public appearances.
For the unversed, Billie Eilish received the Song of the Year award for her song “Wildflower” at the 68th Grammy Awards. Finneas, who is her co-writer, accompanied her to the stage, where she said, “I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room. As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land. And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”
While Billie hasn’t received any specific backlash from the authorities, Grammys host Trevor Noah has already been threatened by Donald Trump. The president took to Truth Social and responded to a joke that Trevor made about Jeffrey Epstein and Greenland.
He wrote, “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, incorrectly about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. Wrong, I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”
