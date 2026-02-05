After Billie Eilish’s ‘F*** ICE’ comment goes viral, brother Finneas calls out ‘white old men’ who are ‘in the Epstein files’

The 68th Grammy Awards was certainly an event to remember, and one of the key highlights was the musicians and artistes who spoke up against the Immigration Department of the US. ICE has been in the news for their actions against immigrants in the country, and many artistes pointed that out during the event. Singer Billie Eilish was one of them, and now her brother and producer, Finneas, has spoken up about the whole incident.

The “For Crying Out Loud” star took to Instagram Threads to defend his sister and wrote, “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.” This is likely to cause further drama as artistes across Hollywood are making sure that their voices are heard. For example, Mark Ruffalo, who spoke against ICE during the Golden Globes, can be seen wearing the ‘ICE OUT’ pin during his recent public appearances.