Who is Billie Eilish?

American teen singer Billie Eilish is quickly becoming a pop sensation. 17-year-old Billie has already made her presence felt in the music scene and counts Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke and Beatles legend Paul McCartney among her fans, a feat not many have achieved.

Billie first tasted fame in 2016 when she released her first single “Ocean Eyes” that she had produced in collaboration with her brother Finneas on Soundcloud. Later, a music video complete with Billie’s performance to the track was released as well. In November 2016, “Ocean Eyes” was re-released by Darkroom and Interscope Records, garnering a positive response from the audience.

Apart from her successful hits, Billie has also contributed to the soundtrack of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. Her fourth album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go and her single “Wish You Were Gay” was especially lapped up by the listeners.

Despite being only 17, Billie has increasingly become popular for her unique fashion statement, which has a punk-rock and gothic vibe about it. She also made headlines when she spoke up about her Tourette Syndrome. “Everybody in my family, all my friends, all the people that are closest to me, know that I have it. And it’s not anything different, you know? And I just never said anything because I didn’t want that to define who I was,” the singer had earlier said on The Ellen Show.

The young singing sensation is currently in news for taking the number one slot on Billboard 200 Chart. In fact, she is the youngest female artist to have taken that position since 2009. With over 10 million subscribers on YouTube alone, looks like Billie Eilish is here to stay.