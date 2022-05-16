Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS creates history, ARMY says ‘Y’all deserve all the love!’

May 16, 2022 11:47:54 am
South Korean K-pop act BTS won three of the six categories they were nominated in at the Billboard Music Awards. The band took trophies in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for “Butter”) categories. This makes BTS the most-awarded group in Billboard Music Awards’ history with 12 wins, overcoming Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards.
The group, however, was not present at the event.
But the MVP of the ceremony, held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, was 19-year-old pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who took home an impressive 7 trophies. Rodrigo had also earlier garnered two Grammys earlier this year. Ye was the runner-up with 7 awards, and Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI followed with 5 trophies.
Doja Cat and Taylor Swift each won 4 trophies.
Best of Express Premium
We won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song at the #BBMAs! Thank you @BBMAs and #BTSARMY!💜#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/GN1RRwsnOy
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 15, 2022
Congratulations BTS for being the most awarded artist in BBMA history.
BTS PAVED THE WAY
BTS HISTORY MAKERS
BTS WORLD DOMINATION
BTS BTS BTS#AndNothingForKpop 😁#BTS @BTS_twt #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/1TfKU14O1d
— Malak 🐨🌱 (@MalakAh60675404) May 15, 2022
2017
BTS won “Top Social Artist” at the Billboard music award, making them the 1st kpop group to win a BBMA.
2022
BTS is the most awarded group at the Billboard music award history
And nothing for kpop
— sulegiㅣPROOF🦋 (@sulegitwt) May 15, 2022
But it is BTS’ wins that is getting the most amount of attention on social media sites. The massive fan base of the boy band, colloquially called BTS ARMY or simply ARMY, went crazy after the group made history.
One fan wrote, “They didn’t even have to show their bodies off. They just made beautiful music. Love you BTS 💜💜💜.”
One other wrote, “I’ve been an army ever since you won your first bbma my tannies.”
One tweeted, “Thank YOU BTS for sharing your music! Your music, your words have healed me in ways I can never explain, and y’all deserve all the love! Congratulations on the big win!💜✨”
Here is the full list of winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”
Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”
Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”
Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-