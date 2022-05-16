scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS creates history, ARMY says ‘Y’all deserve all the love!’

BTS took trophies in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for "Butter") categories. This makes the K-pop group the most-awarded group in Billboard Music Awards' history with 12 wins

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 11:47:54 am
BTSBTS was not present at the event, and still made history. (Photo: BANGTANTV/YouTube)

South Korean K-pop act BTS won three of the six categories they were nominated in at the Billboard Music Awards. The band took trophies in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (for “Butter”) categories. This makes BTS the most-awarded group in Billboard Music Awards’ history with 12 wins, overcoming Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards.

The group, however, was not present at the event.

But the MVP of the ceremony, held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, was 19-year-old pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who took home an impressive 7 trophies. Rodrigo had also earlier garnered two Grammys earlier this year. Ye was the runner-up with 7 awards, and Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI followed with 5 trophies.

Doja Cat and Taylor Swift each won 4 trophies.

But it is BTS’ wins that is getting the most amount of attention on social media sites. The massive fan base of the boy band, colloquially called BTS ARMY or simply ARMY, went crazy after the group made history.

One fan wrote, “They didn’t even have to show their bodies off. They just made beautiful music. Love you BTS 💜💜💜.”

One other wrote, “I’ve been an army ever since you won your first bbma my tannies.”

One tweeted, “Thank YOU BTS for sharing your music! Your music, your words have healed me in ways I can never explain, and y’all deserve all the love! Congratulations on the big win!💜✨”

Here is the full list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

 

