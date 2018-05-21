Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Billboard Music Awards 2018 winners: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Janet Jackson and others

The Billboard Music Awards 2018 celebrated some of music industry's biggest names on Sunday night. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift won top honours along with Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 12:58:52 pm
billboard music awards 2018 winners Billboard Music Awards 2018: Taylor Swift grabs Top Female Artist honour and Janet Jackson wins the Icon Award.
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music’s biggest names on Sunday night, with Ed Sheeran winning not only the Top Artist but Top Male Artist Award, and Taylor Swift lifting the Top Female Artist trophy.

The ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here. The singer opened the show with a tribute to the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, reports CNN.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, you all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all,” Clarkson said.

A slew of artistes took the stage to perform throughout the night, including Sheeran, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award, gave her first TV performance in nine years and delivered a mashup of her hits.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Sheeran went into the night with 15 nominations each in various categories.

Sheeran took home the prize for Top Artist for which he was competing with Drake, Lamar, Mars and Taylor Swift. He also won the Top Male Artist award defeating Drake, Lamar, Mars and Post Malone.

The Top Female Artist went to Swift who won over Camila Cabello, who won the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Cardi B, Halsey and Demi Lovato.

Top New Artist award went to Khalid while Top Duo/Group was won by Imagine Dragons, the report said.

Bruno Mars was the Top R&B Artist along with Top R&B Male Artist while SZA was the Top R&B Female Artist.

Lamar won both Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, while Cardi B won the Top Rap Female Artist. Chris Stapleton was the winner of Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist while Maren Morris won the Top Country Female Artist.

Taylor swift billboard music project Taylor Swift accepted the award for top selling album for “Reputation” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Florida Georgia Line was the winner of Top Country Duo/Group Artist defeating Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

Check out the full list of winners, updating live, below:

Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran — WINNER
Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid — WINNER
Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello — WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Janet Jackson performs at Billboard Music awards Icon award winner Janet Jackson performed a medley at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift — WINNER

Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons — WINNER
Migos
U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran — WINNER

kelly clarkson at billboard music awards Kelly Clarkson performed “Whole Lotta Woman” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Luis Fonsi at billboards music awards Luis Fonsi arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS — WINNER
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 — WINNER

Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars — WINNER
SZA
The Weeknd

Khalid at Billboard music awards Khalid arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars — WINNER
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA — WINNER

Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars — WINNER
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone

Ciara speaks at the Billboard Music Awards Ciara spoke at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B — WINNER
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Mila Kunis arrives at the Billboard Music Awards Mila Kunis arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris — WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line — WINNER
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan — WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons — WINNER
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2 — WINNER

Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna — WINNER
Romeo Santos

BTS arrived at the Billboard Music Awards BTS arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers — WINNER
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA

Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe — WINNER
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER
Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — WINNER
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation

JENNIFER LOPEZ Jennifer Lopez performed “Dinero” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation — WINNER

Top Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana — WINNER

Top R&B Album:
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic — WINNER
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney

Billboard Music Awards John Legend performed “A Good Night” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Country Album:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 — WINNER
Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons, Evolve — WINNER
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam, Fenix
Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea — WINNER
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii, AVĨCI (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open — WINNER
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” — WINNER
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” — WINNER

Top Country Song:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road” — WINNER
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Believer” — WINNER
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

(Winner list credits: Billboards)

With inputs of IANS

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
