Billboard Music Awards 2018 winners: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Janet Jackson and others

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music’s biggest names on Sunday night, with Ed Sheeran winning not only the Top Artist but Top Male Artist Award, and Taylor Swift lifting the Top Female Artist trophy.

The ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here. The singer opened the show with a tribute to the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, reports CNN.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, you all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all,” Clarkson said.

A slew of artistes took the stage to perform throughout the night, including Sheeran, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award, gave her first TV performance in nine years and delivered a mashup of her hits.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Sheeran went into the night with 15 nominations each in various categories.

Sheeran took home the prize for Top Artist for which he was competing with Drake, Lamar, Mars and Taylor Swift. He also won the Top Male Artist award defeating Drake, Lamar, Mars and Post Malone.

The Top Female Artist went to Swift who won over Camila Cabello, who won the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Cardi B, Halsey and Demi Lovato.

Top New Artist award went to Khalid while Top Duo/Group was won by Imagine Dragons, the report said.

Bruno Mars was the Top R&B Artist along with Top R&B Male Artist while SZA was the Top R&B Female Artist.

Lamar won both Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, while Cardi B won the Top Rap Female Artist. Chris Stapleton was the winner of Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist while Maren Morris won the Top Country Female Artist.

Taylor Swift accepted the award for top selling album for “Reputation” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Taylor Swift accepted the award for top selling album for “Reputation” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Florida Georgia Line was the winner of Top Country Duo/Group Artist defeating Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid — WINNER

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello — WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Icon award winner Janet Jackson performed a medley at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Icon award winner Janet Jackson performed a medley at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Kelly Clarkson performed “Whole Lotta Woman” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Kelly Clarkson performed “Whole Lotta Woman” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Luis Fonsi arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Luis Fonsi arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 — WINNER

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

Khalid arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Khalid arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA — WINNER

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars — WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Ciara spoke at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Ciara spoke at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Mila Kunis arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Mila Kunis arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris — WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line — WINNER

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 — WINNER

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna — WINNER

Romeo Santos

BTS arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) BTS arrived at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers — WINNER

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe — WINNER

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — WINNER

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Jennifer Lopez performed “Dinero” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) Jennifer Lopez performed “Dinero” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation — WINNER

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana — WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic — WINNER

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

John Legend performed “A Good Night” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP) John Legend performed “A Good Night” at the Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: AP)

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 — WINNER

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve — WINNER

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea — WINNER

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVĨCI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open — WINNER

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” — WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” — WINNER

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road” — WINNER

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” — WINNER

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

