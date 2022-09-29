Big Hit files criminal complaint after dating rumours of BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie escalate, angry Jin hits out

As the rumours surrounding BTS V and Blackpink’s Jennie reached a feverish pitch with various photos emerging from different parts of South Korea, Big Hit finally put out a lengthy statement, promising stern legal action. BTS’ member Jin also reacted to the statement, something he never does. For months now, a social media user had been posting photo-shopped pictures of V and Jennie in different locations, creating a stir on social media. While V maintained stoic silence on the subject, Big Hit finally decide put out a statement.

Big Hit wrote, “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside Korea. We have also found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitive uploading postings. We are currently following our legal response process. We would also like to share with you after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutors office.”

An angry Jin took to Weverse and wrote, “What did the haters do to be sent to prosecutors? They’re asking for trouble.” On many occasions, the photos of V and Jennie had been swapped with his other close friends, including Choi Woo-shik. The latest photo showed Jennie allegedly with V’s dog, Yeontan.

ARMY has breathed a sigh of relief and thanked Big Hit for finally shutting down the rumours. “Ended them and how,” wrote one while another wrote, “Being silent doesn’t mean they do nothing. In the process of laws, collecting evidence are important.” ” Big Hit doesn’t play around,” another fan wrote. One added, “I’ve never doubted Big Hit. They always work quietly. We may think they are slow, but they take legal action. I know they cherish the privacy for their artists.”