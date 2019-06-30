Bhushan Kumar is a businessman and he has chosen to earn money: Amit Trivedi on trend of remixes

Tucked away in the corner of a huge building is Amit Trivedi’s tiny studio. The minimalistic interiors of the apartment speak volumes of the way Bollywood’s leading musician functions. “Thankfully, I have no method. I react to the energy of the director and script.”

Advertising

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Amit, responsible for introducing some of the best genre-bending music in Bollywood, talks about getting used to his stardom, what being a non-conformist in the tradition-driven industry means and what he wants T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar to know.

Do you analyse your own music?

I do sometimes go back to my old songs. Some I feel very proud of. They make me wonder, ‘How did I do this?’ I was listening to Bombay Velvet a while back and I was amazed. It wasn’t my genre. I am not a jazz musician. So, I wondered what was I thinking at that time and how did I come up with it! I can’t do that ever again. It’s done.

Since you mentioned Bombay Velvet, is it difficult to revisit the music when a film doesn’t work?

Advertising

No. Music is a separate entity all together. If I don’t go back to my music, my family makes sure I do because they keep listening to my old songs, despite me telling them not to do so. So, when this happens, nostalgia hits and you start reliving those moments spent creating that music.

Early on in your career, you said in an interview that when you were making music for Dev D, you thought no one would listen to it because it sounded nothing like the Bollywood songs that were popular then.

I was listening to radio and it plays only Bollywood. This is something I hate about radio stations. There’s so much other beautiful music out there. There are independent artistes but radio doesn’t play them. So, I was going through what Bollywood was doing those days. Honestly, I was never into Bollywood music. I had never heard it except Rahman sir and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy because they resonated with me. Till date, I have only heard of very few artistes from Hindi film music.

So, because I was working for a Bollywood film for the first time, I thought of checking up what was happening in the industry. What I was making had no connection to what was being churned out then. It was a little dangerous. I thought, ‘How will I be accepted in an industry like this?’ But I was proved wrong and I felt really happy when the music came out. It was so overwhelming that I couldn’t handle that kind of attention and accolades. This was one of the reasons I ran away from interviews because I wasn’t prepared for this transformation from being a normal, basic guy to this star probably.

Have you become comfortable with your stardom now?

It has taken me 11 years! It has taken its own sweet time. It has sunk in now. It’s comfortable now that I can talk so much!

When you listen to your songs on radio, how does that make you feel?

I don’t get time. I don’t watch TV. I don’t listen to radio. It has been months and years since I did that. So, I have no clue what happens on these platforms maybe because I am a digital guy. I spend more time on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

When you are creating a particular album, do you listen to tracks or music that keep you in the zone? For instance, if you are making a Manmarziyaan, would you listen to Punjabi folk? Or is there any method that you swear by while creating music?

No, I don’t listen to anything in particular. Also, thankfully, I haven’t found any tool or method to go by. It’s about what naturally comes to me. My music is my instinctive reaction to what comes to me. Like, you are asking me something and I am reacting to you. It’s exactly the same while making music. The script thrown at me, the narration that’s given to me of a particular situation, I absorb that and react to it. That’s my only way.

Outside your own team, who are the people you go to when you have a roadblock with any of your music? Whom do you trust with the best advice?

Anurag Kashyap, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Kausar Munir. These are the only people I go to when I feel low or am in trouble or when I don’t understand what’s happening.

Last year, Shellee told me that “Saadi Sachi Mohabbat” was the only track in Manmarziyaan that was made while Sameer Sharma was directing it. Rest of the songs were conceived after Anurag joined the film. None of those songs sounded similar to “Saadi Sachi Mohabbat”. It shows how a director really affects the vision of a musician. What do you think about it?

It’s the energy. There’s something extremely strong that we experience on a daily basis, it’s energy. It’s right there. We feel each other’s energies right now. It’s as simple as that. Anurag Kashyap has a certain energy and I have taken that since Dev D. He has the most immaculate, amazing energy as far as I am concerned. I just love him. His energy is beautiful and it resonates with the work that we do together. And then the stories and other things come into the picture.

Is it difficult to be a non-conformist in Bollywood?

It’s very difficult because then a lot of people don’t want to work with you. That’s because business runs on popular music, hit songs. So, I don’t blame them. Their business won’t run on just good music, or on the music that works beautifully for the film but doesn’t play in the parties. That trouble I face. People avoid coming to me for that.

Has there ever been a temptation to make hit tracks?

See, I have in my own way made my kind of hit songs. But I don’t think of hits. I just do the job. I take the energy, absorb the vibe of the script and the situation and react to it. Some reactions have gone on to become hits. With same enthusiasm and gusto, I have created all the songs. But some of them have become hits. So, it’s not that because somebody wants it, I have to create a hit number. I can’t make that.

When I asked Bhushan Kumar about the trend of recreations that almost every music composer has gone on record criticising, I also quoted you. You had said that the trend is courtesy music labels. Kumar first said, ‘Tell him to make songs that work with public.’

(Laughs).

He laughed and continued, ‘Why do people like Amit Trivedi and Shankar Ehsaan Loy continue to work with me? I am here to listen to my listeners, not music composers.’ When told that even listeners complain about the trend, Bhushan said he doesn’t bother about the one per cent of the audience.

Is it one per cent? Probably he is right in a way that only one per cent is not happy with remixes because going by the statistics, how “Dilbar Dilbar” and “Aankh Maare” have done and they play all over the world show that people are absolutely okay with it.

These are the only two examples that have worked actually. Nothing else has worked in such a big way. But here is the big catch which I want him to know. Whoever I have met, on a personal one-to-one level, from different age groups and sections of the society, nobody has told me they like “Dilbar Dilbar” as a song. They don’t like it. They don’t love it. They might be consuming it somewhere playing in a party, but they are not passionate about it., So, it’s a choice. Either you earn money or be passionate about music. I think he has chosen money so that’s fine. He is a businessman.

When he asks why you continue to work with him, what will you say to that?

We will work. He is a label. I am a composer. We both need each other.

Also, music labels are more powerful.

Whosoever has money has power. It’s not about a label. If you have money tomorrow, you will be powerful. There’s nothing else. Yes, music labels definitely have money hence the power. If tomorrow, I also have two thousand crores in my account, I will also be as powerful as he (Kumar) is. Having said that, there’s no such thing between us. He is doing great in his own right.

I am really happy and proud of the way he has brought his company to where it is today. It’s not easy at the age of 17-18, knowing that your father has been shot, to take over from there and bring it so far. It’s not everybody’s cup of tea. However way he has done it, doesn’t matter. If I were in his place, I might have never gone into this business. I would have been scared. He has guts. Hats off to him. I really admire him for this quality.

You collaborated with Dhanush for your latest work, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. When two musicians team up, are there chances of an ego clash?

Advertising

Ego is a personality trait. So, it depends from person to person. I don’t have any ego. Dhanush is a very polite and a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship while working on this music. He was cooperative enough to take whatever I wanted and all the suggestions that I made.