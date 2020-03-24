Bhula Dunga: Darshan Raval’s melodious voice is the highlight of SidNaaz’s music video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share impeccable chemistry in their first music video titled “Bhula Dunga”. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share impeccable chemistry in their first music video titled “Bhula Dunga”.

The romantic single “Bhula Dunga”, featuring TV heartthrobs Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, is out. The much-awaited music video brings alive SidNaaz (a name given to Shukla and Gill by their fans) moments which created a stir on social media during the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss.

The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. His melodious voice adds life to the soulful number. It is directed by Punit J Pathak, and the video of the song is packed with some cute moments between Shukla and Gill. They do make for a delightful onscreen couple.

However, the music video suffers from poor storytelling, and I still can’t comprehend how an actor of Sidharth Shukla’s calibre can get the lip-sync wrong.

Watch Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 winner had earlier shared several posters of “Bhula Dunga” on social media. Gill, who ended up being the finalist of Bigg Boss 13, also left fans excited as she posted stills from the song.

Talking about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill had told indianexpress.com, “We are really close and it was a beautiful and pure relationship. I don’t know how it will be in the time to come. It could have been a matter of attraction inside the four walls of the house. Now that we both are in the real world, we will get to know what happens. Inside the show, things would change because of situations and other people around us. I don’t know if I can call it love, but Sidharth is definitely like family to me.”

This is the third music video featuring a Bigg Boss 13 couple. Earlier, Asim Riaz-Himashi Khurana’s “Kalla Sohna Nai” and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s “Baarish” topped the charts.

