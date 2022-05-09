Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin: Great visuals but no oomph. Watch

A new song from the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is here. It is a romantic song and is titled “Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin”.

Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the song is beautifully shot in locales varying from desert landscapes to walkways surrounded by ornate decorative walls and pillars of a palace.

Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have provided vocals and Pritam is the composer. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, talk about how two lovers have transformed after falling in love, how their actions have changed and how their feet do not touch the ground. It’s like they are walking in clouds. The effect of their love, the lyrics say, is as though they were intoxicated.

The song is catchy enough, but it does not look like it will become a huge hit. Apart from the visuals and vocals, the song is strictly okay and does not have that wow factor the makers were probably looking for.

This is the second song from the movie to be released. Earlier, the title song of the movie was released.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is said to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 film had featured Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles in the cast. The sequel, apart from Aaryan and Advani, also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

While Priyadarshan had directed the original, this time Anees Bazmee is directing.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releases on May 20.