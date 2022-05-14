scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song De Taali: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Armaan Malik’s dance number is a disappointment

Sadly, the latest song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 titled "De Taali" is likely to disappoint music buffs. For one, lyrics, by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Honey Singh, are uninspiring even by Hindi dance numbers standards.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 6:15:02 pm
De Taali, bhool Bhulaiyaa 2"De Taali" is a disappointment. (Photo: T-Series/YouTube)

A new song from the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is here. Filmed on lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the song is titled “De Taali” and features vocals from Yo Yo Honey Singh, Armaan Malik, Shashwant Singh. The song appears to be an attempt to become the hot new dance number, but we are not sure it lands at that sweet spot.

It follows the title song and a romantic ballad called “Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin” which was beautifully photographed, but lacked that oomph factor.

Sadly, the latest song released by the makers is likely to disappoint music buffs. For one, lyrics, by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Honey Singh, are uninspiring even by Hindi dance number standards.

They talk about how Aaryan’s hero is versatile as he has put Hindi poetry into the western pop genre.

Only die-hard fans of the Honey Singh will appreciate this song. Or perhaps wedding planners and choreographers as it does have a catchy beat courtesy veteran composer Pritam.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is said to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While Priyadarshan had directed the original, this time Anees Bazmee is directing.

