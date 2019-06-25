There is a cool Bhojpuri song in town!

It’s finally time to update our Bhojpuri playlist. We have been dancing to the cult song “Lagawe Tu Jab Lipishtick” for way too long. Now, there’s a new song from the streets of Patna that is taking the internet by storm.

Sony Music India has released a fun, peppy Bhojpuri track called “Bhaiyya G”. It is sung by Yawar and features TikTok star Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The song is extremely catchy and is an interesting mix of electronic and desi beats that will keep your foot tapping throughout.

The song revolves around a local Baahubali who falls for a beautiful con artist (Jannat) and how he eventually takes revenge on the con artist and her partner in crime.

“Bhaiyya G is a unique song with a fun concept. I loved the song when I heard it and I knew I wanted to be a part of it. The video brings out a different side of me and I love how it is ambiguous at the end,” said Jannat Zubair Rahmani, the teen sensation who features in the video. She gained popularity thanks to popular video-sharing app TikTok.

The Bhojpuri pop music industry, the appeal of which cuts across the cow belt, is thriving and looks like it will continue to do so for years to come. One cannot deny the brazenness of the genre, but it is impossible to ignore it entirely. The songs are known for being energetic and fun, and are slowly making their way into the playlists of non-Bhojpuri speakers.

Pawanesh Pajnu, the head of North Repertoire Sony Music India, said, “Bhaiyya G is not an experiment. This is a genre that we want to grow and believe can cut through age groups and geographies.”