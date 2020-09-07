Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday impress with their dance moves

Beyonce Sharma Jayegi is composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

The first song of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli is out. “Beyonce Sharma Jayegi”, which the makers tag as an “item number”, is a groovy number that will leave you tapping your feet.

The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan, written by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

While the lyrics might sound off at places, it is the choreography that catches your attention. The song is choreographed by Bosco Caesar. In the video, Ishaan Khatter is flawless and takes your breath away with his smooth moves while Ananya manages to match his energy.

Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, marks the first collaboration of Ananya and Ishaan.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film will release exclusively on Zee Plex on October 2.

