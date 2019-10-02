Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles suffering from breast cancer

Pop diva Beyonce’s father and former manager Mathew Knowles has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Knowles, 67, revealed his diagnosis and opened about living with the disease on a “Good Morning America” interview that will air on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account of the show shared a clip from the conversation in which Knowles can be seen sitting across from host Michael Strahan who asks what it was like to tell his family about his diagnosis.

In 2011, Knowles and Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson divorced after 31 years of marriage.

They are also parents to singer Solange.

Knowles-Lawson later tied the knot with actor Richard Lawson and Knowles is now married to Gena Charmaine Avery.