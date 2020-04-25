Beyonce donates 6 million dollars to COVID-19 relief efforts

Beyonce’s donation will also help people of colour that are suffering at higher rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pop diva Beyonce is donating USD 6 million to fight with coronavirus crisis.

The singer, via her BeyGOOD Foundation, has joined hands with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s relief fund #startsmall to make the donation to the National Alliance in Mental Health, University of California Los Angeles, and local community-based organisations working to improve mental health.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD is supporting organisations that are on the ground 24/7, including United Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and others, to address these dire needs in some of the hardest hit areas, providing basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks, and personal hygiene items.

“Void of these basic necessities, mental burdens are also accelerated,” the statement posted on the pop star’s website read.

The donation will also help people of colour that are suffering at higher rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Communities of colour are suffering by epic proportions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing.

“Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare, the statement added.

The move comes after Beyonce spoke about how coronavirus has disproportionately affected black Americans during last week’s Global Citizen Together at Home concert.

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” she said.

