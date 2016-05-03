Pop star Beyonce arrives at Met Gala, sans Jay Z

Beyonce walked the red carpet at the Met Gala without husband Jay Z, following cheating allegations sparked from her new album Lemonade. Beyonce walked the red carpet at the Met Gala without husband Jay Z, following cheating allegations sparked from her new album Lemonade.

Pop star Beyonce walked the red carpet at the Met Gala without husband Jay Z, following cheating allegations sparked from her new album Lemonade.

The 34-year-old mother of one reignited rumours her husband of eight years had been unfaithful when she released the chart-topping record last month, as the tracks featured lyrics detailing a broken marriage, reported Us magazine.

Many fans were quick to assume the pointed words were about the rapper, but she appeared to put the rumours to rest by dedicating song “Halo” to her “beautiful husband” during her tour opening show in Miami, Florida last week.

See Pics: Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift At MET Gala 2016

Beyonce posed for photographers by herself, wearing a custom Givenchy gown made out of nude latex and embellished with pearls.

Moments before she hit the red carpet solo, Beyonce’s younger sister Solange, whose director husband Alan Ferguson was also not by her side, showed off her bright lemon yellow dress by designer David Laport, and topped it off with thigh-high yellow latex leggings.

Ironically, the Met Gala was the event that sparked infidelity rumours in the first place, when surveillance footage appeared to show Solange kicking and punching her brother-in-law as they left a party at the Standard Hotel following the annual fashion bash in 2014.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App