Bepanah Pyaar: Naagin 5 couple Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra take inspiration from Money Heist, watch

All fans of Naagin 5 are in for a treat as Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s music video Bepanah Pyaar is here. The Vyrl Originals production has been crooned by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. While the romantic love ballad is quite an earworm, what really stands out is the chemistry between Sharad and Surbhi.

Unlike most recent music videos projecting romance between couples, Bepanah Pyaar has a very stylish feel to it. Created along the lines of Money Heist, it has Sharad and Surbhi play robbers, who plan to loot a bank. As they prep up for the mission, the two realise the undercurrent between them, and soon fall in love. As the team heads to their final heist, a shocking twist will leave you all surprised.

Watch Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna sizzle up the screen in Bepanah Pyaar here:

Sharad Malhotra is mostly in his Naagin 5 avatar, donning black leather jacket with that brooding personality. However, it’s Surbhi Chandna who will leave you in awe with her toned body and glamourous avatar.

Coming to the song, Payal Dev and Yasser Desai have also done justice to the love song. While the lyrics are nothing to write home about, the tune is quite catchy and groovy. Given the fan following Surbhi and Sharad enjoy among young people, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the music video goes on to become a chartbuster.

As soon as the duo shared the music video on their Instagram profile, friends and followers were quick to appreciate their work. Their Naagin 5 co star Mohit Sehgal replied with fire emojis, while Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, “Absolutely loved it ! U guys were awesome @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 ❤️❤️.. @vyrloriginals great job 👏👏.” Adaa Khan, Utkarsh Gupta, Jason Tham also shared their love and wishes.

Fans too could not have enough of their chemistry, as a Sharad Malhotra fanclub wrote, “What a song sir best ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️I’m getting mad on now,” and Surbhi Chandna’s fan wrote, “Your badasssss avatar is killing girl🔥🔥.”

Sharad and Surbhi played Veer and Bani in supernatural drama Naagin 5, playing shape shifting eagle and snake, respectively. Their characters initially were introduced as arch-enemies but towards the end, the two fall in love.