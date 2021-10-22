scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 22, 2021
MUST READ

China’s ‘piano prince’ Li Yundi detained in prostitution case

Li Yundi, 39, began playing piano as a small child and studied in China and Germany before becoming the youngest winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000 at age 18.

By: AP | Beijing |
October 22, 2021 12:48:26 pm
Chinese pianist Li YundiChinese pianist Li Yundi appears on stage with Australian singer Kylie Minogue during the 2011 Elite Model Look contest in Shanghai on Dec. 6, 2011. (Chinatopix via AP)

Police in China’s capital Beijing say famed international pianist Li Yundi is a suspect in a prostitution case. A message on the force’s microblog said a suspect had been placed in administrative detention and an investigation opened on Thursday involving a woman identified by her surname Chen and a man named as “Li di,” with the first part of his personal name deleted as is standard in police cases.

The post was followed by another message depicting a piano keyboard and the words “one must definitely see clearly the difference between black and white.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The official China Musicians Association also said it was expelling Li from the organization based on the Beijing Chaoyang District police notice that he had been arrested.

Li, 39, began playing piano as a small child and studied in China and Germany before becoming the youngest winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition in 2000 at age 18. He has since toured the world and recorded frequently, making him one of China’s best known international artists.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon: 14 celebrity photos you just can’t miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement