Bedard: Hina Khan saves this absurd music video with her beauty and grace

The latest music video “Bedard”, featuring actor Hina Khan, is out. It also stars singer Stebin Ben and actor Sapan Krishna. The over five-minutes song narrates the story of heartbreak and after watching it, you might end up wondering what the creators were thinking when they decided on the narrative for the music video.

So, it goes likes this. A young girl Tina (Hina Khan) is shattered after her lover Pranay (Ben) refuses to marry her as he is having an affair with a star. At the court, she hears a random guy yelling over the phone that he needs a girl to marry. Why? Because his fiancee also didn’t show up. Tina walks up to the guy and requests him to marry her. And, the two get married. Wait, it will get better. Soon it is revealed that the guy at the court was a filmmaker and he launches Tina in the movies. Eventually, she also becomes a superstar and now Pranay wants her back.

The storytelling in the music video is absurd and lacks sense. It is only its music that makes it bearable for five minutes. It is for those lovers who have gone through heartbreak. Also, you can watch it for Hina Khan who looks gorgeous and elegant. Her bridal look is sure to win over the hearts of her many fans and she also impresses with her acting chops.

“Bedard” is penned and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The music is given by Sanjeev-Ajay and has been sung by Stebin Ben.

Hina Khan has earlier starred in music videos like “Raanjhana” co-starring Priyank Sharma, “Humko Tum Mil Gaye” with Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and “Bhasoodi” by Sonu Thukral. The actor was last seen on the small screen as Komolika in the popular show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt film Hacked.