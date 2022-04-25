Bechari teaser: Karan Kundrra says Afsana Khan’s upcoming song is a ‘heart-touching melody’

Karan Kundrra on Monday shared the teaser of his upcoming music video, which also features Divya Agarwal. Karan and Divya will be seen in the music video of Afsana Khan’s song “Bechari”. The teaser of the music video shows Karan in a never-seen-before avatar. “Bechari” promises to be yet another ‘heart-touching melody’ from Afsana, who rose to fame with the song “Titliyaan Warga”.

As soon as the teaser was shared, Karan’s fans flooded the comments section with praise. “Really excited for the song. The teaser is already making me curious about the story. Each and every frame is depicting a story in itself. Karan’s intense and powerful looks,” a YouTube comment read. A fan wrote, “Karan’s expressions n looks just killed it.” “The teaser is looking so intense and Karan and Divya are slaying it,” another comment read. Fans also lauded Karan for choosing varied projects.

Earlier this month, Karan Kundrra shared his first look from the music video of “Bechari” on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture, “promised I’ll challenge myself.. promised I’ll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited?” The actor also said Bechari is “a song that narrates an impactful story.”

This is Karan’s third music video since his exit from Bigg Boss 15. He was earlier seen in the music video of “Rula Deti Hai” and “Kamle”.

WATCH KARAN KUNDRRA’S INTERVIEW:

Karan Kundrra is currently hosting television reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He is also seen playing the role of a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp.