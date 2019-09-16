BB King’s 94th birth anniversary: King of the Blues’ most memorable songs

B.B. King, born Riley B. King, was perhaps Blues music’s most recognizable name. He was known for his signature ‘less is more’ approach to playing the guitar and his distinct voice. On his 94th birth anniversary, here are some of his most memorable songs.

1. The Thrill Is Gone

Advertising

This is arguably King’s most popular song and for good reason. Originally written by Roy Hawkins and Rick Darnell, King’s version released in 1969 to great acclaim. The song exemplifies his understated approach to making music.

2. Why I Sing The Blues

“Why I Sing the Blues” was recorded as a part of the two-day-long session for B.B. King’s album Live and Well. The song title tells you all you need to know about its content. It is anthemic and speaks of the tribulations faced by King and how he dealt with them.

3. Chains And Things

The Thrill Is Gone’s success had prompted King to experiment more with different styles of songwriting and instrumentation. On his album, Indianola Mississippi Seeds, King delivered “Chains and Things”. The song speaks of being dragged down by life and its numerous hardships. The piano on the song was played by singer-songwriter Carole King.

4. To Know You Is To Love You

Advertising

The slow-burning eight-and-a-half minute song is the title track of B.B. King’s 1973 album. It was co-written by Stevie Wonder and Syreeta Wright, originally appearing on Wright’s debut album Syreeta. The song’s prominent use of horns and percussion, along with King’s signature style of playing set this version apart from the original.

5. Every Day I Have The Blues

This song became something of a staple for King. His cover of the Pinetop Sparks song became the most popular version of the song. King even opened almost all of his live shows well into the 70s with this song, making sure his version is the one that people remember.