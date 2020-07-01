Bazaar song: Himanshi Khurana is heartbroken

Himanshi Khurana in a still from Bazaar. Himanshi Khurana in a still from Bazaar.

The music video of “Bazaar”, featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana, is out. The clip, which is nearly five minutes long, sees Himanshi sharing screen space with Yuvraj Hans.

While the song has been sung by Afsana Khan, the lyrics have been penned by Abeer. The music of the track has been scored by Gold Boy. And while it has nothing new to offer in any of the departments, it is a decent addition to the ever-growing genre of Punjabi ballads about heartbreak.

The creative heads could have chosen to tread down the well-walked path of auto-tune and Indian pop, but they didn’t. This is not to say that in doing so, they have done something novel. It is common knowledge that the youth connects to the themes of separation, love and longing well, and the makers of “Bazaar” have milked the done-to-death trope to their advantage.

In their defence, the song is not too bad. At least the lyrics make sense, which is a lot more than what can be said of so many recently-produced tracks.

The music video of “Bazaar” has been directed by Sandeep Sharma.

