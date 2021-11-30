scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

World’s newest republic Barbados declares Rihanna a national hero

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley congratulated singer Rihanna after she was conferred with the honour of National Hero.

By: Reuters | Bridgetown |
November 30, 2021 5:59:24 pm
RihannaRihanna was declared a National hero at a ceremony held in Bridgetown. (Photo: @visitbarbados/Instagram)

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

Also Read |Explained: Barbados – the world’s newest republic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Barbados (@visitbarbados)

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single “Diamonds”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement