Barack Obama shares his favourite songs of 2020

Former US President Obama's 2020 favourite music list features Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage". (Photo: AP Images, Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram)

As 2020 nears a goodbye, former US President Barack Obama has followed his annual tradition and listed his favourite music of the year.

Obama’s list is a mix of old and new artistes– from Bruce Springsteen to Dua Lipa. Songs like Shakira’s “Nada”, “Goodbye Jimmy Reed” by Bob Dylan, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” and “Ghosts” by Bruce Springsteen make it to his favourite music of 2020.

The list of 30 tracks also features the much-discussed Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyonce that even inspired the famous “Savage” dance on Tik-Tok, which has now become a part of the ‘lockdown archives’.

Posting the list on his Instagram account, Obama wrote that his favourite music included suggestions from his “family music guru”, younger daughter Sasha. “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” he wrote.

“Savage Remix”

“Love is the King”

“Franchise”

“Nada”

“Can’t Do Much”

“The Bigger Picture”

“Ghosts”

“Levitating”

“The Climb Back”

“Repeat”

“Damage”

“Goodbye Jimmy Reed”

“Summer 2020”

“Brave”

“Unwrongo (Edit)”

“Better Distractions”

“Lemonade”

“Blue World”

“Cut Em In”

“Starting Over”

“Mecca”

“La Dificil”

“Essence”

“All My Girls Like To Fight”

“Kyoto”

“Sun Came Out”

“Remember Where You Are”

“4 My Ppl”

“Distance”

“One Life, Might Live”

Happy listening!

