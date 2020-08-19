PLAYLIST: Barack Obama’s top 2020 summer tracks

As has been the tradition for the past few years, former US President Barack Obama has shared his summer playlist for the year 2020 as well. President Obama has also been known to share his reading list as well as his ‘favourite movies of the year’ list in the past.
Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.
Obama's summer 2020 playlist includes a wide variety of artistes from across genres — from electropop to R&B and soul. Everyone, from the likes of Billie Eilish to Billie Holiday, make an appearance, therefore making it an eclectic mix of music. The former US President shared his list on Instagram on Tuesday
Texas Sun
Forever Begins
Don’t Walk Away
Gaslighter
My Future
Love You For a Long Time
For What It’s Worth
Feeling Good
Savage Remix
Made It
Work
Don’t Rush
Know Your Worth Remix
Twist and Turn
Smile
Could You Be Loved
Be Honest
The Climb Back
Memory Lane
Blue World
Know You Bare
Tu
12.38
All Day Music
These Arms of Mine
I’ll Be Seeing You
Liberation
Rank and File
Do I Do
The Steps
Nick of Time
All I Wanna Do
Goodbye Jimmy Reed
Be Afraid
Neon Skyline
Solomon Sang
Cayendo
My Affection
The Sun
PGT
As I am
Already
One life, Might Live
Spaceships
Higher
Let’s Get Lost
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Impressions
Lockdown
Back At It
UN DIA
CROWN
Happy listening!
