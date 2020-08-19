PLAYLIST: Barack Obama’s top 2020 summer tracks

One of the tracks that features on Barack Obama's 2020 playlist is Billie Eilish's 'My Future' (Photo: AP Images, Instagram/billieeilish).

As has been the tradition for the past few years, former US President Barack Obama has shared his summer playlist for the year 2020 as well. President Obama has also been known to share his reading list as well as his ‘favourite movies of the year’ list in the past.

Obama’s summer 2020 playlist includes a wide variety of artistes from across genres — from electropop to R&B and soul. Everyone, from the likes of Billie Eilish to Billie Holiday, make an appearance, therefore making it an eclectic mix of music. The former US President shared his list on Instagram on Tuesday with a caption that read, “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.”

Texas Sun

Forever Begins

Don’t Walk Away

Gaslighter

My Future

Love You For a Long Time

For What It’s Worth

Feeling Good

Savage Remix

Made It

Work

Don’t Rush

Know Your Worth Remix

Twist and Turn

Smile

Could You Be Loved

Be Honest

Gemini

The Climb Back

Memory Lane

Blue World

Know You Bare

Tu

12.38

All Day Music

These Arms of Mine

I’ll Be Seeing You

Liberation

Rank and File

Do I Do

The Steps

Nick of Time

All I Wanna Do

Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Be Afraid

Neon Skyline

Solomon Sang

Cayendo

My Affection

The Sun

PGT

As I am

Already

One life, Might Live

Spaceships

Higher

Let’s Get Lost

My Baby Just Cares For Me

Impressions

Lockdown

Back At It

UN DIA

CROWN

Happy listening!

