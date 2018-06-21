Follow Us:
World Music Day: Bappi Lahiri releases new international track ‘We Are One’

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri has released a new song on the occasion of World Music Day. The song called 'We are One' is written and performed by Bappi Lahiri himself with contributions from international musicians.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: June 21, 2018 4:23:52 pm
Bappi Lahiri On World Music Day, Bappi Lahiri released a new song, which will made its debut on global charts.
Even after many years in the music business, Bappi Lahiri continues to surprise himself and his fans. On the occasion of World Music Day on Thursday, he has released a new song, which will make its debut in global charts.

On a call from the US, Bappi said, “It’s a very special day, and I’ve written and performed a song very close to my heart. It’s called We Are One. I recorded the song in Los Angeles with international musicians. It has released on YouTube.”

Bappi feels the younger generation of musicians needs to appreciate both global music and the traditional Indian style. “I may be known better for my Western songs like Jimmy Jimmy and Disco Dancer. But side by side, I could compose raga-based melodies like Saiyyan bina ghar soona (Lata Mangeshkar’s song in Aangan Ki Kali) and Dard ki ragini (from Pyaas).”

Bappi is happy to be singing and composing for 50 years. “I started in 1968. To this day, my songs are being played and remixed. Last year, Karan Johar used my Tamma tamma song in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The key to lasting so long is to constantly reinvent yourself as an artist. My Jimmy Jimmy song from the film Disco Dancer has now been honoured by the World Book Of Records. In the citation, I am described as the originator of the disco beats in India. Jimmy Jimmy has been translated into 45 languages across the world, including Chinese, Russian and Spanish.”

Bappi says he couldn’t ask for more. “God has been very kind to me. My fans still love me. I will go on creating new sounds for as long as I can.”

