Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Bollywood, dies in Mumbai at the age of 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday. He was ailing for some time and died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69. Personalities from all walks of life paid tribute to Lahiri, including PM Narendra Modi, actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and composer AR Rahman.

CritiCare hospital director Dr Deepak Namjoshi told indianexpress.com, “In January, Bappi Lahiri was brought into the hospital for chest infection and Obstructive Sleep Aapnea. He was admitted here for 29 days, including 18 days he was in the ICU. He then recovered well and his parameters were stable and he was undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation. On Monday, Feb 14, he was given a discharge. He stayed at home for about one and a half days, and then his health started deteriorating and his family called us up, so we rushed to his residence with an ambulance. He was here around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, and very critical, we tried reviving him, but he ultimately passed away around 11.40 – 11.45 pm on Tuesday night.”

An official statement from the hospital said, “Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr.Deepak Namjoshi.He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since last 1 year . He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions.”

Best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream, the singer was fondly known as Bappi da, and experienced huge success in the 1980s and 90s. He earned the title ‘Disco King’ thanks to his work on films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando.

PM Modi condoled his death, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In 2021, the singer was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the coronavirus. It was reported later that year that the singer had lost his voice. Lahiri denied these reports in an Instagram post, writing, “Some media outlets are spreading false news about me and my health, which breaks my heart to hear. By the grace of my fans and well-wishers, I am completely healthy.”

After completing 50 years in the industry in 2019, the singer expressed his gratitude and told PTI, “I feel so proud to have had this journey and to have worked with all the extremely talented people in the industry. Simply put, my life is Dilip Kumar to Ranveer Singh. From Dharm Adhikari to Gunday I’ve done it all.”