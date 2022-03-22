Bappa Lahiri on what the family plans to do with Bappi Lahiri’s gold collection: ‘We are going to preserve it…’

Bappi Lahiri, who passed away last month, was a beloved singer and music composer. But apart from his music, he was also known for his love of gold.

The composer was popular for his signature fashion statement that included wearing a lot of gold accessories on his hands and neck. In a recent interview with India Today, his son Bappa Lahiri revealed that his father had a deeper connection with gold than he let on.

“Those [Gold] were not just fashion statements for dad, it was lucky for him. He never travelled without it. Even if it was a 5 am flight, he would wear all the gold. It was like his temple and his power. He was spiritually connected with it,” said Bappa.

When asked what the family was planning to do with Bappi’s gold collection, Bappa said that they were planning to “preserve it in a museum”.

Bappi Lahiri, famous for popularising the disco sound in the country, passed away on February 15 this year at the age of 69.