Singer Balwinder Safri passes away

Popular Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passed away on Tuesday. He was 63.

Safri had been in a comatose state after suffering brain damage post a heart surgery in April. Earlier admitted to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, Balwinder was moved to a rehabilitation centre.

Born in Punjab, the artiste from Birmingham had been actively involved in the Bhangra music scene right since the 1980s. He had formed the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.

Mika Singh paid his tribute to Balwinder Safri on social media and wrote, “The legendary Singer #Balwindersafri has sadly left us with his beautiful memories.. I’ve grown up listening to his music and his legacy will live on and be remembered forever. May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace.. Waheguru.”

Bally Sagoo tweeted, “Saddened to hear the loss of Uk legend Balwinder Safri Ji. ‘You will truly be missed paji. Thank you for so many memories and amazing songs that will live on forever’. #Rip #BalwinderSafri.”

A fan shared, “My fave bhangra artist of all time! Thank you for your incredible contribution to Punjabi music. I have the happiest memories of dancing to your music from childhood till now. No party is complete till Safri Boys is played. Rest in peace ❤️🕊#balwindersafri.”