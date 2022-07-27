Singer Balwinder Safri passes away

July 27, 2022 9:40:32 am
Popular Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passed away on Tuesday. He was 63.
Safri had been in a comatose state after suffering brain damage post a heart surgery in April. Earlier admitted to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital, Balwinder was moved to a rehabilitation centre.
Born in Punjab, the artiste from Birmingham had been actively involved in the Bhangra music scene right since the 1980s. He had formed the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mika Singh paid his tribute to Balwinder Safri on social media and wrote, “The legendary Singer #Balwindersafri has sadly left us with his beautiful memories.. I’ve grown up listening to his music and his legacy will live on and be remembered forever. May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace.. Waheguru.”
Saddened to hear the loss of Uk legend Balwinder Safri Ji. ‘You will truly be missed paji. Thank you for so many memories and amazing songs that will live on forever’. #Rip #BalwinderSafri 🙏🙏
— Bally Sagoo (@ballysagoomusic) July 26, 2022
Bally Sagoo tweeted, “Saddened to hear the loss of Uk legend Balwinder Safri Ji. ‘You will truly be missed paji. Thank you for so many memories and amazing songs that will live on forever’. #Rip #BalwinderSafri.”
Subscriber Only Stories
A fan shared, “My fave bhangra artist of all time! Thank you for your incredible contribution to Punjabi music. I have the happiest memories of dancing to your music from childhood till now. No party is complete till Safri Boys is played. Rest in peace ❤️🕊#balwindersafri.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
Sensex, Nifty bide time ahead of US Fed decision
Goa govt to hold ‘bhoomi poojan’ of soil, to be sent to new Parliament building in Delhi
DU’s Hindu College alumnus donates Rs 1 crore for scholarship foundation
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district
After 150 suspected measles cases, health department to ramp up immunisation in 52 villages in Nuh
‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has an adorable birthday wish for ‘param sundari’ Kriti Sanon, fans want them to tie the knot
‘Operating with increased intensity’: Zuckerberg leads Meta into next phase
Mumbai News Live: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62
Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda