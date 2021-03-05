Badshah’s new song Fly is here: Watch it only for Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s first collaboration, “Fly” is finally here. The music video is quite forgettable, and would only cater to the former Bigg Boss contestant’s die-hard fans. Shehnaaz looks picturesque in the snow-clad locations, and is the sole highlight of the song. Apart from ‘ShehNShah’, the video also features Uchana Amit.

Known for churning party numbers, Badshah’s romantic attempt at a song like “Fly” comes as a surprise. The tune is quite pleasant to hear and also has a groovy feel to it. However, what’s really disappointing are the wordings. Sample this- “Kudi kinni fly lagdi, Akhiyan chukaave thodi shy lagdi, Do peg wala mainu high lagdi, Ohdi vi mere utte eye lagdi.” Even someone with fair knowledge of Punjabi would be amused at how such lyrics turned into a full fledged song. Badshah even goes “Thodi Indian thodi Thai lagti” while complimenting Shehnaaz. Like really?

The music video can be well used by Kashmir tourism, for it makes you want to book a holiday right away. Given temperatures are soaring in the cities, the picturesque valleys look soothing to the eye. Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in her fur jackets and woollens as she performs in the video. Her traditional Kashmiri look will also take your heart away. However, just like most women featured in Badshah’s songs, the actor has nothing more to do other than appear as a prop around the popstar.

Shehnaaz Gill is presently shooting for her film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Canada. In a recent live chat, she told fans that it has always been her dream to work with Badshah and Diljit. Shehnaaz even cheekily added that now that she has managed to achieve that, she can even think of retirement.

In an earlier interview, when Badshah was told that fans want them to work together, he had mentioned how he would love to collaborate with her. “Apne Punjab ki ladki hai. If we get a chance that would be great. I am really happy with the way she performed in Bigg Boss. She has made a name for herself,” the rapper had said.