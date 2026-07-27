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‘Remained silent as I was afraid’: Isha Rikhi speaks out on marriage troubles with Badshah
Maintaining that she has finally decided to choose 'courage over fear,' Isha Rikhi admitted that things are not okay between her and Badshah.
Amid speculation surrounding her marriage to rapper Badshah, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has broken her silence, saying she remained quiet for years out of fear of the “power and influence” she believed her husband wielded. Maintaining that she has finally decided to choose “courage over fear,” Isha admitted that things have not been okay in her life for quite some time now.
“There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do,” she wrote on Instagram.
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‘Not be ready to tell the whole story’
Isha continued, “Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”
Soon, a handful of her friends from the entertainment industry rushed to the post’s comment section to express their support for her. “You’re strong,” actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul noted. While actor Priyal Gor wrote, “Love you, Ishu,” actor-model Chetna Pande advised, “Never be scared.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Rumours of a possible rift between Badshah and Isha Rikhi began circulating after she shared a video on social media featuring various moments in their lives, with the caption, “Every storm is a lesson; every prayer is hope.” While actor Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Stay strong,” in the comment section, Payal Dev, Mannatt Singh, and many others dropped heart emojis, fueling speculation. Actor Shruti Sodhi, meanwhile, commented, “Lessons indeed.”
Now that Isha has finally spoken up, fans are awaiting Badshah’s response.
For those unfamiliar, Isha Rikhi is Badshah’s second wife. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple divorced in 2020, and they have a daughter together, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in 2017.
Disclaimer: This article references personal social media posts and emotional reflections regarding private relationships. The claims and views shared are based on individual public accounts and social media speculation, intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.
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