‘Remained silent as I was afraid’: Isha Rikhi speaks out on marriage troubles with Badshah

Amid speculation surrounding her marriage to rapper Badshah, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has broken her silence, saying she remained quiet for years out of fear of the “power and influence” she believed her husband wielded. Maintaining that she has finally decided to choose “courage over fear,” Isha admitted that things have not been okay in her life for quite some time now.

“There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do,” she wrote on Instagram.