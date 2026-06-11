Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi confirms their wedding, shares first pic with ‘pati dev’

Days after Badshah dropped pictures with a ‘mystery woman’ on social media, his wife Isha Rikhi officially confirmed their wedding. Several rumours of the rapper-singer’s wedding with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi surfaced on the internet in March this year. The speculation stemmed from a series of wedding photos shared by Isha’s mother. While the rapper has still not issued any statement, Isha recently revealed that she is married to rapper Badshah, along with their picture together.

During an AMA session on her Instagram handle, the actor was asked why the couple doesn’t follow each other on social media, even after their wedding. She answered the query playfully and directed the question to Badshah himself. “I think I’m officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.”

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Isha Rikhi’s Instagram Story Isha Rikhi’s Instagram Story

Another fan questioned Isha about not posting any picture with her own husband. “Why you haven’t post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic? (sic)”. To everyone’s surprise, she reposted the question and shared an adorable picture of them. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on Badshah’s lap and the couple hugging each other.

Isha Rikhi’s Instagram Story Isha Rikhi’s Instagram Story

Isha Rikhi’s Instagram Story Isha Rikhi’s Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Badshah shared a carousel of pictures a couple of days ago, in which the woman’s face was not visible in any of them. The post quickly went viral, with fans trying to guess who she might be. The musician posted snaps showing him walking through a field while holding the woman’s hand. “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life,” he wrote in the caption.

Isha Rikhi’s mother shared their wedding photos

On March 24, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted several posts on Instagram, showing Badshah and Isha in wedding outfits. It appeared to be an intimate affair at home in the presence of their family members and close friends. Poonam had also shared a clip of Badshah and Isha performing wedding rituals.

In the photos, Badshah was seen in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha wore a traditional red suit. In many images, the two were wearing wedding garlands, smiling and posing for the camera. Isha’s mother wrote in the caption, “God bless you.” Isha Rikhi is a Chandigarh-based actress, who started her career in Punjabi cinema with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013.

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Reportedly, the duo met at a party hosted by a mutual friend. They bonded instantly and it bloomed into a romantic bond, but the couple decided to keep their relationship low-key.

Badshah’s first marriage

Earlier, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. However, they got separated in 2020. The former couple have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who they continue to co-parent together. In 2024, Badshah had opened up about their separation on the podcast Prakhar Ke Pravachan.

“We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London,” he shared. For the unknown, his ex-wife Jasmine was born and raised in London, which eventually created cultural differences between them.

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During another interview with Lallantop, the rapper-singer had said, “I loved her with all my heart. We met on the internet, on Facebook. Then we met at a friend’s party in Chandigarh. After dating for 1.5 years, we got married. She could not adjust to the culture and it got really messy. But we tried our best in that relationship.”