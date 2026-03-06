Badshah summoned by Haryana Women’s Commission over ‘Tateeree’ lyrics

Rapper Badshah’s latest song “Tateeree” has landed in controversy soon after its release. The track, which dropped on March 1, has already garnered nearly five million views. However, alongside its growing popularity, the song has also drawn criticism, with several groups accusing the singer of using objectionable lyrics. What Badshah seemingly intended as an indirect dig at his critics and a boast about his success has now become the subject of debate, with some alleging that the song could have a negative influence on young listeners, particularly girls.

Complaints filed against Badshah

Following the release, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a formal summons to Badshah over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the Haryanvi track. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after receiving multiple complaints, expressing concern about the possible impact of the song’s lyrics on women and younger audiences.