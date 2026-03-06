Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Badshah summoned by Haryana Women’s Commission over ‘Tateeree’ lyrics
'Tateeree' is a Haryanvi hip-hop single performed by Badshah along with vocalist Simran Jaglan. The lyrics have been written by Badshah, while the music has been composed and produced by Hiten.
Rapper Badshah’s latest song “Tateeree” has landed in controversy soon after its release. The track, which dropped on March 1, has already garnered nearly five million views. However, alongside its growing popularity, the song has also drawn criticism, with several groups accusing the singer of using objectionable lyrics. What Badshah seemingly intended as an indirect dig at his critics and a boast about his success has now become the subject of debate, with some alleging that the song could have a negative influence on young listeners, particularly girls.
Complaints filed against Badshah
Following the release, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a formal summons to Badshah over the alleged objectionable lyrics in the Haryanvi track. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after receiving multiple complaints, expressing concern about the possible impact of the song’s lyrics on women and younger audiences.
A hearing in the matter has been scheduled for March 13 at 11:30 am in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Panipat.
The complaints were filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both have alleged that the lyrics of “Tateeree” contain objectionable language and sexualised references that objectify women and minors.
What do we know about the song?
The music video features girls in school uniforms dancing and rapping, while Badshah flaunts his fame and success. One line in the song — “Ghuti kyun ghuti kyun kare tateeree, mhare ri mandere pe boliye tateeree” — loosely translates to, “Why do you keep chirping repeatedly, little bird? If you have something to say, come say it in my courtyard.”
Another line, “Aya Badshah doli chadhane, in sabki ghodi banane,” sees the rapper asserting his dominance in the music scene and celebrating the success he has achieved.
Interestingly, a few months ago singer Guru Randhawa also faced backlash over his song “Azul,” which was criticised for allegedly sexualising school children. Despite the controversy, the track remains on YouTube with over 258 million views, and there has been no further update on the complaints filed against the singer.
