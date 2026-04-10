Badshah removes ‘offensive’ parts from Haryanvi song Tateere amid backlash; announces revised version of track

Rapper Badshah, whose songs have previously courted controversy for vulgar or derogatory lyrics, has landed in fresh trouble over “offensive” lines and sexualisation of minors in his latest Haryanvi track, “Tateeree.” Following the song’s release, an FIR was filed against him in Panchkula, and he was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW), before which he apologised and pledged to support women’s empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections. Amid the backlash, Badshah issued a public apology on social media on Friday and announced that a revised version of the track, with the “objectionable” content removed, will be released soon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Badshah shared a long note announcing a new version of “Tateeree.” He wrote in Hindi, “Over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song ‘Tateeree’. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable.”

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The rapper added, “I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artiste, our responsibility towards our society and culture is equally important. Tattiri Phir Se is the next step of that same journey. Your support, your voice, and your belief are what have kept this song alive. I hope its new version carries forward the same energy and the same respect.”

Along with the statement, Badshah also shared a promo that teased the reworked version of Tateeree’s music video. The clip offered glimpses of men in traditional attire circling over vehicles. It also showed visuals of luxury cars lined up and the rapper striking different poses. The teaser concluded with the text Tareef Phir Se, followed by the release date – 14.04.2026.

“Tateeree” was written, composed, and crooned by Badshah, along with vocalist Simran Jaglan, a boxer from Kaithal and daughter of the Haryanvi singer Karambir Fouji. The song was released on March 1, 2026.