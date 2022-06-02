Badshah pays tribute to KK, troll asks him ‘Tu kab marega?’. Upset rapper reacts

Singer and rapper Badshah recently paid a tribute to late singer KK via an Instagram story, where he had posted a photo of KK along with a one-word caption, “Why?” KK passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata post a concert, in what is being reported as a case of suspected heart attack.

However, his tribute did not go down well with a troll, who asked him when will he die. A user had written, “Tu kab marega bhai?” (When will you die, brother?). An upset Badshah later took to social media to express his disappointment with people’s behaviour.

(Photo: Badshah/Instagram) (Photo: Badshah/Instagram)

The rapper posted an Instagram story which read, “What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie. Some dying to meet you. Some pray for you to die.”

Badshah is a popular singer and rapper who sings in Hindi, English and Punjabi. He has collaborated with several major artistes from different industries, and has also been seen as a judge on reality show India’s Got Talent. Badshah has also acted and produced movies. He had starred in the Hindi dramedy Khandaani Shafakhana alongside Sonakshi Sinha. In 2019, he also produced the Punjabi film Do Dooni Panj.

Badshah had made news with his last collaboration with popular Colombian singer J Balvin on the peppy track Voodoo. He has been on a promotional spree for the number since then.