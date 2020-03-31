Badshah on Genda Phool credit row: It’s a Bengali folk song

Badshah’s Genda Phool music video features Jacquline Fernandez. Badshah’s Genda Phool music video features Jacquline Fernandez.

Rapper-musician Badshah has denied the plagiarism allegations against his latest single “Genda Phool.” It was suggested that Badshah had not credited Bengali artiste Ratan Kahar for the lyrics but the rapper said that he hasn’t found any records on the song in the writer’s name.

“Genda Phool”, which was released last week, has a couple of lyrics in Bengali credited to “Bengali Folk Music”. Many listeners, however, have pointed out that these lines were written by Kahar, who is a folk artiste. Badshah took to Instagram to clarify the credit row.

“We learnt through social media two days after the song was released that the two folk lines, which we believed were Bengali folk lines, are written by a Bengali artiste Ratan Kahar ji. I checked on Youtube for more videos where the song has been recreated before. There have been many recreations of this song. But Ratan Kahar ji’s name is nowhere mentioned in the credit for the lyrics.

“Then I checked the artiste’ societies, the performing art societies, where credits of all the artistes are stored. We didn’t find his name in the records. We were just trying to validate that whether he has written the song or not,” the rapper told his fans during an Instagram live.

He said that according to the records, the lines from a Bengali folk song, which means it belongs to the people of the state.

“A lot of people started tagging me. There is a documentary on him, in which he mentions that he has written this song. But to me, as per the records, it is a Bengali folk song. Folk is people. It means it is a song of the people of Bengal. I am sure he is a great artiste. I am from Punjab and I love cultures.

“We love culture, whether it’s Bengali or Gujarati. It is such a beautiful composition and piece of music and i just wanted to sample it in a song and I wanted the whole world to listen to it. Today, perhaps I am in a position where people listen to my songs,” he said.

The rapper added he is willing to provide financial help to the veteran artiste and also appealed to his colleagues to support folk musicians.

“Whosoever has tweeted to me and all those who made this documentary and his well wishers, I want you to reach out to Ratan Kahar ji telling him that I am here and he can reach out to me, or if their well wishers can contact me directly. I would love to help him. I have heard he is struggling financially and I want all my friends from the fraternity to support folk artistes,” Badshah said.

He further said that being an artiste, he understands the value of credits and hence, would never steal credit of a musician.

“I am right here and I would love to help him in whatever form I can, on humanitarian, artistic grounds. But as of now, as per records, it’s a Bengali folk song. It’s not in the records that it’s written by Ratan Kahar ji. I am an artiste. I know how it feels but whatever I can I would love to help him. I don’t even need to say. I have no qualms in helping him. if there was no lockdown, I would have come and meet him.

People are saying I have taken his credit but there’s nothing like that. There’ a way of making a song and we have followed that. When we have given credit to everyone, who has worked on the video, why wouldn’t we mention his name?” the musician concluded.

