‘Karma never forgives’: Badshah’s mother-in-law shares post amid marriage trouble rumours

Singer Badshah has been making headlines since his wife, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi hinted at troubles in their marriage. After Isha shared a post about being ‘scared’ of her husband’s ‘power’ and finally having the courage to speak up, her mother Poonam Rikhi further fuelled speculation with a series of cryptic social media posts about karma, without naming Badshah directly.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Poonam posted two notes about karma in Hindi. One of the Instagram Stories featured a photo of a woman praying to Lord Shiva with the text, “Karma comes back around. If you make life difficult for someone, God will make your death difficult.”

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Poonam Rikhi’s Instagram Stories Poonam Rikhi’s Instagram Stories

A note on another Instagram Story read, “Karma never forgives; if you have made someone cry, tears are inevitable for you too. There is no judge greater than Karma; the ledger of Karma never lies. When the time comes, Karma delivers justice without bias. God might forgive you, but your Karma will never forgive you.”

Isha Rikhi’s posts about Badshah

Last week, Isha Rikhi shared a few pictures and videos with her husband Badshah. The glimpses also included a few moments from their wedding ceremony. “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

On Tuesday, Isha shared a long note on her Instagram handle, which read, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do.”

Isha further added, “Silence was never acceptance. it was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

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Badshah has not yet reacted to Isha Rikhi’s recent posts.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship became public in May, when Isha’s mother Poonam Rikhi shared photos and videos from their wedding. A month later, the rapper posted pictures with Isha without revealing her face and wrote, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih from 2012 to 2020. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017.