Badshah looks unrecognisable in this 2004 throwback photo, fans can’t stop laughing

Badshah is standing before what looks like a body of water. (Photo: badboyshah/Instagram)

Rapper Badshah has shared a throwback photo that has become a source of amusement for his fans. On Instagram, he shared a picture of himself, in which he is wearing an outsize t-shirt and similarly large sunglasses. He is standing before what looks like a body of water.

The rapper also shared two zoomed in versions of the same photo.

The responses ranged from “You look so cute ❤️x” to “‘Badshah 2002 me jesa 2020 me bhi Same’🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Some just commented with laughter emojis.

The “Kala Chashma” singer captioned the photo, “Year – 2004. T shirt – shady limited. Employment status – awaara hain hum.”

Badshah is best known for songs like “DJ Waley Babu”, “Genda Phool”, and “Proper Patola”. Some of his recent Bollywood songs include “Garmi”, “Chandigarh Mein”, “Munna Badnaam Hua”, and “Sheher Ki Ladki”.

In March earlier this year, Badshah released a song called “Fly” with actor and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. It was their first collaboration.

Badshah is all set to release a new song called “Paani Paani” with co-singer Aastha Gill, with whom he has worked on several songs like “DJ Waley Babu” and “Proper Patola”.

The song will feature Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.