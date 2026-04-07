Badshah apologises to NCW over ‘Tateeree’ song; to sponsor education for 50 girls

Badshah landed in controversy last month following the release of the song "Tateeree".

Rapper-singer Badshah on Tuesday apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his song “Tateeree” and pledged to work for women’s empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy last month following the release of the song “Tateeree”.

He appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up over the song. Also present at the hearing were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh, and producer Hiten.

The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who said the lyrics and presentation of the song had hurt the dignity and decency of women.