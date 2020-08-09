Badshah accused of buying fake YouTube views for Rs 72 lakh, rapper denies claims

Badshah is accused of buying views for his “Pagal Hai” music video on YouTube. (Photo: Badshah/Instagram) Badshah is accused of buying views for his “Pagal Hai” music video on YouTube. (Photo: Badshah/Instagram)

Mumbai Police has alleged that popular rapper Badshah confessed he bought views on YouTube for Rs 72 lakh in order to set a world record for most views in 24 hours. The video in question was for his song “Pagal Hai”.

Badshah is being questioned by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in connection with the probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and ‘likes’ for ‘influencers’. The probe began when singer Bhumi Trivedi found her fake profile on social media and complained to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police, Nandkumar Thakur, told Mumbai Mirror, “The singer confessed that he wanted to set a world record for most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company.”

According to news agency PTI, Badshah has denied the claims. He said, “Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them.”

