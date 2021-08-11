Badshah, Aastha Gill collaborate with Sahdev Dirdo on Bachpan Ka Pyaar, gets 5 lakh views within minutes

Young Sahdev Dirdo‘s video singing Kamlesh Barot’s “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” which he pronounces as ‘baspan’ made him a viral sensation. And now popstars Badshah, Aastha Gill and Rico have released a version of the same featuring Sahdev himself. Dropping the video on Wednesday, Badshah wrote on Instagram, “#BachpanKaPyaar poora gaana, finally Out Now! Watch it aur batao kaisa laga. ❤️.”

The music video opens with Sahdev trying to woo a little girl. As his charm has no effect on her, he tries to add swag by donning oversized sunglasses in a bid to please her. Soon, the popstars enter and do a jig with the viral sensation. What happens next is rather confusing as we meet a young couple in a shopping mall, and the singers play mannequins. What was the director thinking?

Did you know: | Sahdev Dirdo was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM

Coming to the song, there is no surprise as this version of “Bachpan Ka Pyaar” sounds exactly like any Badshah number. The meaningless lyrics and forced rhyme are eye-rolling bad, to say the least. The only time it hits the right note is when Sahdev goes “Baspan ka pyaar, bhul nahi jana re”. Given the song is already popular on social media, this version will soon head to become a favourite at parties.

Fans too had a field time as they posted hilarious comments on the video. A follower wrote, “Are bhaisab mujhe chakkar aa rhe h 🥴🥴🤢🤮,” while another wrote, “Bus karo bhai😭😭😭.” While a few of Badshah’s fans also loved the music video as they dropped heart and fire emojis on his post.

In another post shared by Badshah, Sahdev is seen happily watching his music video. As the rapper asks him who is in the video, he says “Badshah aur main.”

The singer captioned the post, “When he met me for the first time, he brought me a gift from his village. Its one of the most precious things i have. I wish you all the best for your future Sahdev. And we will make sure ye bachpan ka pyaar duniya kabhi bhool na paye.”