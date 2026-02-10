Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl ‘love letter’ provoked a Donald Trump backlash, wiping of his 51 mn Instagram followers

Bad Bunny has had quite a 2026 already. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper has won his maiden Grammy Award and delivered 13 minutes of a love letter to his native culture during the Super Bowl halftime, much to the chagrin of right-wing US population, led by US President Donald Trump who dubbed the performance as “absolutely terrible”.

“God Bless America,” were the first and few English-language words uttered by the Spanish-language performer, who then proceeded to list countries in North America and South America, including the US and Canada. Behind him, a screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” a direct reference to his speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where the Puerto Rican superstar took home the Album of the Year.

America, he seemed to be reminding his global audience including viewers in the U.S., makes up a number of countries in the Western Hemisphere. It was a poignant gesture for an artist whose performance was politicized the moment it was announced, labeled un-American by his detractors despite the fact that Puerto Ricans are US citizens. he performed all of his biggest hits during the Super Bowl performance — Tití Me Preguntó, MONACO and BAILE INoLVIDABLE.

Donald Trump’s review of Bad Bunny performance

Trump dismissed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance as “an affront to the greatness of America”. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, even though official government data indicates that more than 41 million Americans speak Spanish. He also said the show was “absolutely terrible” and “an affront to the Greatness of America”.

Puerto Ricans are US citizens no matter where they are born and have been since 1917. But Puerto Ricans who live on the island have limited citizenship rights — they cannot vote for President, they have no representation in Congress, and they can be drafted into the military. Trump’s immigration policies and executive actions have vastly expanded who is eligible for deportation, routine hearings have turned into deportation traps for migrants, and detentions are prolonged.

Bad Bunny’s Instagram account wiped out

Led by Trump’s attack, the internet was widely polarized as they called out Bad Bunny’s Spanish-led Super Bowl performance as an insult to the Super Bowl halftime which has been traditionally reserved for English language-led gigs. While it’s not clear whether this is a direct consequence of all the trolling on social media, but Bad Bunny on Tuesday wiped out his Instagram handle completely.

There was no profile picture to be seen. All the posts were deleted or archived. And most crucially, Bad Bunny had dropped all his 51 million followers on the platform. While some on the internet feel this could be his way to shut the noise out at least on Instagram, others suspect it’s just a strategic move, like various other artists have done in the past, before announcing something big and new, mostly a new album.

Story continues below this ad

Wedding during Bad Bunny’s performance

Political tension aside, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance had several elements that are being talked about across the board. These include cameos by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, who rendered her popular track “Die With A Smile” in Puerto Rican style. There was also Bad Bunny handing out a Grammy statuette to a young boy watching television, symbolically assuring his younger self that he’d win a Grammy one day despite his heritage.

Another surprise that Bad Bunny threw at the audience was a wedding happening mid-performance. About five minutes into the 13-minute extravaganza at Levi’s Stadium, the latter part of a wedding ceremony was shown, with a smiling officiant declaring the couple married, and the husband and wife, both wearing white, shared a kiss as dancers and musicians surrounded them and smiled.

Also Read — Karan Johar’s Govinda Naam Mera based on my alleged infidelity with wife Sunita Ahuja, says Govinda: ‘If we ever cross paths, I promise…’

After the show, his representative confirmed that the couple had actually been married during the show. The unnamed husband and wife had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, but he said they should instead be part of his halftime show. The artist served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate.