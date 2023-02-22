Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years

History will be made again, as the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys will bring their DNA World Tour to India in May. The band is returning to India after 13 years.

Brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation, the DNA World Tour celebrates “30 glorious years of the band’s electrifying music” and makes a stop in the country after five years of globe-trotting.

According to a press release, the Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour in India will be a two-city affair, making its first stop in Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. In the India leg, Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour. (Photo: PR Handout) Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour. (Photo: PR Handout)

“AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

“The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others,” the note further read.

Backstreet Boys performs in Mumbai in 2010. (Express photo) Backstreet Boys performs in Mumbai in 2010. (Express photo)

This year, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will begin on May 1 in Egypt, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa. The world tour comes on the back of the boy-band’s tenth studio album, DNA.