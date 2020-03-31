Backstreet Boys perform ‘I Want It That Way’ amid social distancing

Backstreet Boys performed their hits via a group video chat (Photo: Instagram/backstreetboys). Backstreet Boys performed their hits via a group video chat (Photo: Instagram/backstreetboys).

Popular music band Backstreet Boys recently performed a one-hour music set as a part of Fox Star’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America.’ The band performed their chartbuster “I Want It That Way” via a group video chat. The performance was later uploaded by online content creator Austin Kellerman on Twitter.

The concert was performed by the band members, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough, for the relief of the medical frontliners and people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kellerman shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read, “Well done, Backstreet Boys. #iHeartConcertonFox.”

The spread of COVID-19 has affected all spheres of life, including the entertainment business. The release of movies like No Time to Die, Black Widow, Mulan, A Quiet Place II among more has been stalled. Celebrities themselves have contracted the disease. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Jon Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Andy Cohen and others were tested positive for coronavirus.

