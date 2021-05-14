Back to Start: Asim Riaz’s Eid gift to fans captures his struggle, watch video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has released his debut rap number, Back to Start, on the occasion of Eid. Asim speaks about his struggle and how people told him that he will never make it. Refusing to accept the put-downs and criticism, the newly-minted rapper says that he is a hustler who refused to give up on his dreams.

Asim goes back to the beginning, which was apparently 2015 in South Africa, in the rap song. He covers his journey from that time to now when he became a household name with Bigg Boss and says he never gave up on himself.

Watch Asim Riaz’s rap video ‘Back To Start’ here:

In a statement, Asim said, “We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the positive change is being embraced. I had ‘Back To Start’ with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners. I’m very pumped that it’s releasing. My wish for everybody this Eid is to have the strength to embrace changes and hustle their way forward.”

Released by Sony Music India, Back To Start is now available on all streaming platforms.