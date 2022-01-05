Babul Da Vehda: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya depicts the pain of a daughter during bidaai

After a long wait, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s debut music video “Babul Da Vehda” is out. The song by Meet Bros and crooned by Asees Kaur is an emotional depiction of a woman leaving her family after marriage. While the song can be passed off like any regular bidaai number, the video stands out thanks to Divyanka’s performance and Asees’ soulful rendition.

Set in Punjab in the 80s, “Babul Da Vehda” opens with a young girl playing with a doll calling it her husband, as her mother teases her. Soon the song shifts to her bidaai scene. As her bidaai ceremony takes place, she remembers every moment spent with her parents and siblings. As she tearfully sits in the car with her groom, he presents her with the same doll that she played with as a child.

Like most bidaai songs, this one too has many emotional moments. There are also some very cute moments with Divyanka and the actors playing her sisters and friends. Also, the strong bond between fathers and daughters is highlighted in the song. Rightfully, Meet Brothers have also dedicated this song to their late father.

In an Instagram live with the musicians, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya expressed her excitement of starring in the music video. She said that she wished this song had been released during her marriage as it depicted her emotions completely.

Divyanka added that she cannot wait for her mother-in-law to see the same, as she is a very emotional person. “The song may have been picturised in the 80s but it’s a universal emotion. Also, back then there were no ways of staying connected as we have nowadays. Hence, the parting emotions were stronger. I hope every parent and children like our song,” she said in the live session.