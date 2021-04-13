Baba Sehgal’s father dies due to Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan shares condolences

Singer Baba Sehgal’s father passed away on Tuesday due to Covid-19 complications. The singer shared the news of his father’s demise on his social media handles. Baba Sehgal shared on Twitter, “Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed.” Baba shared a few photographs of his father on Instagram as well.

Film celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Gulshan Devaiah, Atul Kasbekar, Ken Ghosh, Kubbra Sait and Vir Das offered their condolences on Twitter. “Deepest condolences. Prayers,” shared Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. Das shared, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours.” Ken Ghosh shared, “Sorry to hear that Baba.”

A week ago, Baba had received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and he documented the same on social media as well.

Baba Sehgal made a name for himself in the early 1990s for being one of the first Hindi rappers in India. Over the last few years, he has become known for his catchy tweets and parody songs.