Baarish Mein Tum song out: Neha Kakkar’s romantic track is a forgettable rainy day melody

Celebrity couples, actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and music artists Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have collaborated for the romantic track titled Baarish Mein Tum. Penned by Samar, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti, the song focusses on a couple who rediscover their love on a rainy day. Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video features romantic moments between real-life couple Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

However, the song itself is rather forgettable and serves nothing new in the recent slew of rainy day tracks, and sounds just like any other, with contrived lyrics such as, “Tumko baarish pasand hai, mujko baarish mein tum.” The video isn’t particularly engaging either—just a couple enjoying themselves in the rain, rather randomly, as they head towards a garba night.

Zaid Darbar said in a statement, “Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally.” Gauahar added, “It was indeed a great experience to being a part of this song, especially because I have always admired Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet also being a part of it is just like a cherry on cake! Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We’ve all worked really hard on this song, and I hope the audience like it.”

Neha Kakkar said that while she and Rohanpreet have worked on songs earlier, the new track got them both in the ‘romantic zone’. The song connects with us on so many levels and I hope fans enjoy it,” she said. Rohanpreet added that couples will relate to the song.

With vocals by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, Bhushan Kumar’s Baarish Mein Tum, featuring Zaid Darbar and Gauhar Khan is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.