scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Baarish Mein Tum song out: Neha Kakkar’s romantic track is a forgettable rainy day melody

Celebrity couples, actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and music artists Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, have collaborated for the romantic track titled Baarish Mein Tum.

Neha KakkarNeha Kakkar's new track Baarish Mein Tum is out

Celebrity couples, actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and music artists Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have collaborated for the romantic track titled Baarish Mein Tum. Penned by Samar, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti, the song focusses on a couple who rediscover their love on a rainy day. Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video features romantic moments between real-life couple Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

However, the song itself is rather forgettable and serves nothing new in the recent slew of rainy day tracks, and sounds just like any other, with contrived lyrics such as, “Tumko baarish pasand hai, mujko baarish mein tum.” The video isn’t particularly engaging either—just a couple enjoying themselves in the rain, rather randomly, as they head towards a garba night.

Zaid Darbar said in a statement, “Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally.” Gauahar added, “It was indeed a great experience to being a part of this song, especially because I have always admired Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet also being a part of it is just like a cherry on cake! Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We’ve all worked really hard on this song, and I hope the audience like it.”

Neha Kakkar said that while she and Rohanpreet have worked on songs earlier, the new track got them both in the ‘romantic zone’. The song connects with us on so many levels and I hope fans enjoy it,” she said. Rohanpreet added that couples will relate to the song.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

With vocals by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, Bhushan Kumar’s Baarish Mein Tum, featuring Zaid Darbar and Gauhar Khan is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:05:50 pm
Next Story

Asia Cup 2022: India seek bowling balance in must-win game against Sri Lanka

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Renee Sen birthday bash, Sushmita Sen exes Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin attend
Inside Renee Sen’s birthday bash: Sushmita Sen’s exes Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin attend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement